Nothing traditional about these nets

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinese fishing nets have always been a major attraction for tourists visiting the Queen of the Arabian Sea. While most people cherish them as the last remaining imprints of Kochi’s vivid trade history, many have chosen to make fakes and sell them to make a quick buck. The fisheries department has now launched a drive to remove such knock-off fishing and stake nets from waterways in and around the city

When you think of Kochi’s landscape, the drooping Chinese fishing nets lining the horizon always comes to mind. Though they are a major part of Kochi’s history, these structures stopped being unique a long time ago, when residents started building stake nets similar to these Chinese nets. The fisheries department is now on a mission to remove such illegal fishing nets from Ernakulam’s water trails, claiming that these fake structures do not have registration certificates and licences.

Workers removing illegal fishing nets at Kumbalangi

according to instructions from the Fisheries dept on

Thursday

Fisheries stopped giving permits for similar stake nets almost three decades back. The removal of illegal nets follows a recent court directive instructing the department to cease operation of such illegal nets.“In the case of traditional nets, which were registered earlier, the ownership may be transferred to successors if the original licence holders are no more,” said Nousher Khan, Ernakulam zone deputy director of fisheries department.

Meanwhile, the department has identified more than 2,000 illegal nets along Kochi’s Inland waterways. “We started the removal process from Vypeen area. In Kumbalangi, where over 1,000 such illegal fishing nets were identified, the process began on Wednesday,” said K D Remya, assistant fisheries extension officer.The officer added that stake nets and Chinese fishing nets, which are illegally constructed in areas which are not earmarked for them, are posing a threat to fisherfolk who use traditional rowing/country boats for fishing. “These illegal nets even catch algae and seeds in the process, thereby threatening ecological balance. Weeds have accumulated in large quantities in these areas, blocking the natural flow of water,” added Remya.

The team that took part in Thursday’s operations include fisheries officers Resmi P Rajan, Lissy T V and fisheries sub-inspector Divya T Babu. “It is not an easy job to dismantle the structures constructed using heavy concrete pillars. We are hopeful of extending the drive to other areas soon,” she said, adding that many illegal constructions are still being undertaken in parts of Kochi.

blatant violations

