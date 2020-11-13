On a location hunt!

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Akhil Anicattumadom, a youngster who left his hometown Mallappally in Pathanamthitta to live in the capital city three years back, the decision transformed his life. An active vlogger, his channel Akhils TV’s new series ‘Thironthorathu Ooruthendal’, that covers prime attractions in Thiruvananthapuram is getting plenty of viewers.

Akhil was always fascinated by travelling and photography. “Though I’ve been in the city for long, I had a feeling that I haven’t explored it much. The city is famous for few iconic cinema shooting locations. I repaired my old bicycle and brought it back with me from Mullappally and started vlogging,” says Akhil. Akhil’s experiences revolve around cinema and actors — their homes and places they love. He also looks at cycling as a way to maintain fitness.Akhil’s love for travelling developed while he was a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). “I attended many camps and mountaineering expeditions,” he says.