Spread the smile

It doesn’t take much to bring a smile on someone’s face.

By Gautham S
KOCHI:  It doesn’t take much to bring a smile on someone’s face. This thought urged singer Vidhu Prathap and his wife Deepthi to make their latest music video ‘Onnu Chirikku’. The couple calls it  ‘A Happy Song’, given the video features many smiling faces, alongside the duo. 

“Many of us have forgotten to smile enough lately because the pandemic has changed our lives and things aren’t the way they used to be,” says Vidhu. Arshad K Rahim penned the lyrics, Vidhu composed the song and Deepthi directed the positive, joyful video. “Through the song, we want to assure everyone that this too shall pass,” adds Vidhu.

Nikhil Baiju cranked the camera and Asish Tom handled the editing. “The shooting process was long and challenging. There are many random smiling faces in the video. Our plans were also toppled by containment zone declarations,” says Vidhu. Deepti, who made her directorial debut with Onnu chirikku, loved the experience as much. The song garnered around 90,000 views on YouTube. “Many viewers commented that they were all smiles after seeing the song.That is exactly what we were trying to achieve with this song,” says Vidhu. 

