Student police cadets ready to charge!

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The ambitious Student Police Volunteer Corps (SVC) is all ready for deployment with around 50,000 former Student Police Cadets (SPC) completing their training. The state government announced the initiative that absorbs qualifying cadets in various ranks last year.

According to Anoob John, SVC Ernakulam district teachers’ coordinator, the aim is to ensure that cadets remain active volunteers of the police force throughout their lives. “The corps was formed by the Kerala Police in association with the education and other government departments,” he said. The SPC scheme began in 2010. Since then, 1.5 lakh cadets have been part of the programme.

“Around 50,000 from the 1.5 lakh voluntarily joined the SVC during the first round of recruitment,” said Anoob. The scheme was spearheaded by SPC founder IG P Vijayan, with Sunil Kumar E, assistant commissioner, Kozhikode, as the nodal officer. The corps is officially launching its activities with a Children’s Day challenge on November 14.

“The SVC has been envisaged as a network of capable and committed young graduates. It will function as an extended arm of the government to support the empowerment of socially and economically vulnerable groups, safeguard communities and improve governance,” said Anoob. The activities of SVC in Ernakulam Rural is being led by district rural police chief K Karthick.

Children’s Day challenge

According to Anoob John, as part of the challenge, the cadets have begun placing boxes in 37 SPC schools in Ernakulam Rural area. The aim is to collect gifts for children living in homes run by the Child Welfare Committee at Pulluvazhiyil. The gifts will be distributed on Saturday.