STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Student police cadets ready to charge!

ccording to Anoob John, SVC Ernakulam district teachers’ coordinator, the aim is to ensure that cadets remain active volunteers of the police force throughout their lives.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ambitious Student Police Volunteer Corps (SVC) is all ready for deployment with around 50,000 former Student Police Cadets (SPC) completing their training. The state government announced the initiative that absorbs qualifying cadets in various ranks last year. 

According to Anoob John, SVC Ernakulam district teachers’ coordinator, the aim is to ensure that cadets remain active volunteers of the police force throughout their lives. “The corps was  formed by the Kerala Police in association with the education and other government departments,” he said. The SPC scheme began in 2010. Since then, 1.5 lakh cadets have been part of the programme. 

“Around 50,000 from the 1.5 lakh voluntarily joined the SVC during the first round of recruitment,” said Anoob. The scheme was spearheaded by SPC founder IG P Vijayan,  with Sunil Kumar E, assistant commissioner, Kozhikode, as the nodal officer. The corps is officially launching its activities with a Children’s Day challenge on November 14.

“The SVC has been envisaged as a network of capable and committed young graduates. It will function as an extended arm of the government to support the empowerment of socially and economically vulnerable groups, safeguard communities and improve governance,” said Anoob. The activities of SVC in Ernakulam Rural is being led by district rural police chief K Karthick. 

Children’s Day challenge
According to Anoob John, as part of the challenge, the cadets have begun placing boxes in 37 SPC schools in Ernakulam Rural area. The aim is to collect gifts for children living in homes run by the Child Welfare Committee at Pulluvazhiyil. The gifts will be distributed on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp