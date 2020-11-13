STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take me to a better place

Kochi-based music band The Lost Circus’ second single is an emotional journey through hope, both for its creators and listeners

Published: 13th November 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When Kochi-based music band The Lost Circus entered the indie music scene with its debut single ‘Fly’ in March, it was on a note unfamiliar to its members. The five-piece experimental band, comprising Akhil Mathew on the keyboard, Ashwin Aryan on vocals, Chris Paul on lead guitar, Nikhil Dominic on bass guitar and Sibin Paul on drums, had a heavy metal or death metal undertone to it. 

So, releasing Fly — a cheery medley of ambient and pop tunes — was indeed an experiment and a refreshing departure from their regular style. The band’s second track doesn’t drift too far from the first. However, the ambient strain in the latest release named ‘Better Place’ is breezy, contemplative and mellow. “The tune was composed at one of the band’s jamming sessions before the pandemic outbreak. After listening to it, Ashwin, our vocalist and lyricist, told us that it is making him visualise either a kid with a developmental disorder like autism or a depressed person.

Both people whose happiness, though not perceivable to us, is unique and misunderstood. The primary concept of the song evolved into one about the few and far between moments of absolute joy a special child experiences, devoid of inhibitions. The track was produced entirely by Ashwin last month. His friend Robbie Abraham mixed the music,” says Chris, the lead guitarist.

While ‘Fly’ was a near instrumental track with sparse verses, lyricists Ashwin and his sister Neelima decided to be a little more generous with ‘Better Place’. Even as Ashwin hums the lines giving them a weightless feel, the song delves into hefty notions of difference, friendship, solemnity and hope. “This track was a real experiment for all of us as we are mainly good at or at least familiar with high tempo music. I think Better Place is our most melodramatic attempt, even more than our upcoming tracks. Although the lyrics play a big role, our focus is on the composition and elements,” adds Chris.

With another single in the works, the band is also looking towards launching its first album in a few months time. Its members are keen to include a considerable variety in their big release. “Songs of most genres will be included in the album. We have it all composed but the tracks need to be produced. We have few singles in the pipeline too,” he says.  You can listen to Better Place on YouTube, Spotify and Apple iTunes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp