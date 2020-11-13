Take me to a better place

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Kochi-based music band The Lost Circus entered the indie music scene with its debut single ‘Fly’ in March, it was on a note unfamiliar to its members. The five-piece experimental band, comprising Akhil Mathew on the keyboard, Ashwin Aryan on vocals, Chris Paul on lead guitar, Nikhil Dominic on bass guitar and Sibin Paul on drums, had a heavy metal or death metal undertone to it.

So, releasing Fly — a cheery medley of ambient and pop tunes — was indeed an experiment and a refreshing departure from their regular style. The band’s second track doesn’t drift too far from the first. However, the ambient strain in the latest release named ‘Better Place’ is breezy, contemplative and mellow. “The tune was composed at one of the band’s jamming sessions before the pandemic outbreak. After listening to it, Ashwin, our vocalist and lyricist, told us that it is making him visualise either a kid with a developmental disorder like autism or a depressed person.

Both people whose happiness, though not perceivable to us, is unique and misunderstood. The primary concept of the song evolved into one about the few and far between moments of absolute joy a special child experiences, devoid of inhibitions. The track was produced entirely by Ashwin last month. His friend Robbie Abraham mixed the music,” says Chris, the lead guitarist.

While ‘Fly’ was a near instrumental track with sparse verses, lyricists Ashwin and his sister Neelima decided to be a little more generous with ‘Better Place’. Even as Ashwin hums the lines giving them a weightless feel, the song delves into hefty notions of difference, friendship, solemnity and hope. “This track was a real experiment for all of us as we are mainly good at or at least familiar with high tempo music. I think Better Place is our most melodramatic attempt, even more than our upcoming tracks. Although the lyrics play a big role, our focus is on the composition and elements,” adds Chris.

With another single in the works, the band is also looking towards launching its first album in a few months time. Its members are keen to include a considerable variety in their big release. “Songs of most genres will be included in the album. We have it all composed but the tracks need to be produced. We have few singles in the pipeline too,” he says. You can listen to Better Place on YouTube, Spotify and Apple iTunes