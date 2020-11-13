Three more arrested for attacking hospital manager

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three more persons were arrested in the case related to the attack on the manager of a private hospital at Karukutty, Angamaly. Sreejith, 23, of Kuruppampady, Praveen, 20, of Rayamangalam and Yadukrishnan, 24, of Vengola, were the arrested. Jibu, from Kuruppampady, who was employed as a pharmacy executive at the hospital, hired a quotation gang to eliminate his superior for scolding his girlfriend, who was also a staffer of the same hospital. The police had arrested Jibu and three others in the case. Sreejith was involved in several criminal cases while Praveen and Yadukrishnan were named accused in a theft case and narcotic smuggling case respectively, said police.