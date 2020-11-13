STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

When nature speaks

 ‘It’s me nature’ by Deepankuran Kaithapram speaks about mother nature’s endurance and human ignorance

Published: 13th November 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: “We did not inherit the earth from our ancestors‑ we borrowed it from our children.” This phrase is not unheard of, but has been conveniently ignored and forgotten over time. Through his music video ‘It’s me nature’, it is this voice of reason that musician Deepankuran Kaithapram wishes to manifest in all of us. The lyrics for the music video, which portrays the five elements of nature and their make and break that sustain our lives, was penned by lyricist Kaithaprum Damodaran Namboothiri.

“I wanted to work on the concept of ‘Panchabhootham’ (the five elements of nature). Man has done plenty of harm to nature, leading to disasters and catastrophes. It is high time we realise our mistake and move on to a more sustainable way of being a part of earth. The video depicts nature speaking for herself and putting forth a question to man — Why have you done this to me?” said Deepankuran.

“My father helped me improvise and widen the idea I had to a complete concept. We spoke to each other for hours on the topic. My father usually employs a poetic approach in his writings but he has delivered this one in a straightforward tone,” he added.The artists who have played the five powerful elements have also played their part in personifying omnipotent forces around us.  “Wind has to contain its emotions and be calm, while fire needs to be fierce, destructive,” says Jomit Johny, who directed the video alongside Chaithanya Menon.

Aparna Balamurali is the face of nature in ‘It’s me nature’. The cast includes Revathy Rajkumar (wind), Anjali Krishnadas (fire), Sreelakshmi Iyer (water) and Anjali sathyanath and Kalyani Jen S (earth). Thudippu Human Collective led by Ponnu Sanjeev handled the choreography.Watch it on the Youtube channel ‘Dmusick Records’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp