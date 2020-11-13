When nature speaks

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “We did not inherit the earth from our ancestors‑ we borrowed it from our children.” This phrase is not unheard of, but has been conveniently ignored and forgotten over time. Through his music video ‘It’s me nature’, it is this voice of reason that musician Deepankuran Kaithapram wishes to manifest in all of us. The lyrics for the music video, which portrays the five elements of nature and their make and break that sustain our lives, was penned by lyricist Kaithaprum Damodaran Namboothiri.

“I wanted to work on the concept of ‘Panchabhootham’ (the five elements of nature). Man has done plenty of harm to nature, leading to disasters and catastrophes. It is high time we realise our mistake and move on to a more sustainable way of being a part of earth. The video depicts nature speaking for herself and putting forth a question to man — Why have you done this to me?” said Deepankuran.

“My father helped me improvise and widen the idea I had to a complete concept. We spoke to each other for hours on the topic. My father usually employs a poetic approach in his writings but he has delivered this one in a straightforward tone,” he added.The artists who have played the five powerful elements have also played their part in personifying omnipotent forces around us. “Wind has to contain its emotions and be calm, while fire needs to be fierce, destructive,” says Jomit Johny, who directed the video alongside Chaithanya Menon.

Aparna Balamurali is the face of nature in ‘It’s me nature’. The cast includes Revathy Rajkumar (wind), Anjali Krishnadas (fire), Sreelakshmi Iyer (water) and Anjali sathyanath and Kalyani Jen S (earth). Thudippu Human Collective led by Ponnu Sanjeev handled the choreography.Watch it on the Youtube channel ‘Dmusick Records’.