756 test positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam district, 558 through local contact

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 756 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday. Of them, 558 contracted the virus through local transmission. Eleven health workers and nine migrant workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 183 people remain unknown. The district also recorded 707 recoveries on the day. As many as 10,064 people are under treatment for the disease in the district.

Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Vengola, Kadavanthra, Palluruthy, Vazhakulam, Edappally, Koovapady, Cheranalloor, Elamakkara, Kaloor, Kalamassery, Vyttila, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, Kanjoor, Njarackal, Thuravoor and Angamaly.