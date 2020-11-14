Honeytrap:  Duo nabbed  

KOCHI: The Cheranalloor police arrested a woman and a youth in a honeytrap case on Friday. The arrested are Rizwana, 24, of Mayyanad, Kollam, and Althaf, 21, of Ponnekara in Kochi. The duo was arrested following complaint from a youth. “The victim, a 19-year-old native of Vattekunam near Cheranalloor, was a friend of Althaf. After conspiring with Althaf, Rizwana lured the victim to her house in Kochi. There, the victim was stripped and his photos were taken,” said a police official.
