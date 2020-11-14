STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In a first, CNG bus commences service within Kochi city limits

The Kochi Smart Bus Consortium on Friday started the state’s first CNG powered private bus service here.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority CEO Jafar Malik flagging off the first smart bus functioning on CNG fuel at Vyttila Mobility Hub

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority CEO Jafar Malik flagging off the first smart bus functioning on CNG fuel at Vyttila Mobility Hub. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Smart Bus Consortium on Friday started the state's first CNG powered private bus service here.  Jaffar Malik, CEO, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), flagged off the service at a function held at the Vyttila Mobility hub. The CNG conversion was carried out by Edappally-based Metro Fuels.

"Though the initial investment is a bit high, it has long-term benefits. Several bus operators will follow suit. Agencies with the required expertise to make the conversion to green energy are crucial to society’s efforts to bring down the level of atmospheric pollution," said Jaffer. 

Kochi Smart Bus consortium is a group of private bus companies which has signed an agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd in partnership with Axis Bank and Technovia Info Solutions to implement smart facilities (Intelligent Transport Systems) in their fleets for the safety and convenience of passengers. 

According to the retrofit company, private buses which log an average 250km daily can save nearly Rs40,000 per month by switching to CNG. "The retrofit charges for buses will be around Rs 4 lakh, which the owners can recover within a year," said Geo John Palatty, MD, Metro Fuels.

Meanwhile, the buses undergoing CNG retrofit will offer several passenger-centric facilities such as Kochi1 Card-based ticketing ecosystem, on board passenger information system, AIS 140 vehicle location tracking with emergency buttons, surveillance cameras and live streaming, woman ticket inspectors and OneDi online ticketing app. Shaji Madhavan,  enforcement RTO, Ernakulam, George Joseph, owner of Josco Motors, and other bus owners were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Smart Bus Consortium Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority Cochin Smart Mission KOChi CNG bus
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp