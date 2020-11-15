860 more test positive for COVID-19, 800 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 860 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 671 got infected through local transmission. Four healthcare workers and 13 migrant workers were among those who tested positive.

Meanwhile, 800 people recovered from the disease. A total of 10,124 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. Multiple cases were reported from various regions, including Thrikkakara, Kumbalangi, Kizhakkambalam, Kottuvally, Payipra, Sreemoolanagaram, Chengamanad, Tripunithura, Choornikkara, Kadungalloor, Karukutty, Chellanam and Perumbavoor.