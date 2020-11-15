Kudumbashree revives Home Shop project

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide the members with an opportunity to market their products more effectively, the Kudumbashree District Mission has launched the Home Shop project in Ernakulam. The project titled ‘Sree Shoppy’ mainly aims at delivering Kudumbashree products to various households at the ward and panchayat levels.

The Sree Shoppy Home Shop services will be initially available at Koovappady, Angamaly and Kochi East under the respective Community Development Societies (CDSs) in these areas.

“The Home Shop project was very successful in places like Kozhikode. Though it was launched some years ago in Ernakulam, the project failed to succeed. We have revived it and this time, the response is highly positive,” said Kudumbashree assistant district mission coordinator T M Rajeena.

Regarding the concept and its working, Rajeena said a Home Shop management group will be formed under the CDS. “This group identifies one ‘Home Shopper’ from each ward/panchayat. The Home Shopper should be a candidate who is interested in direct marketing and will sell the products to individual houses. They will be given training. So far, we have identified 53 Home Shoppers,” she said.

According to the officer, the project is being implemented to provide safe food to the public. “Products like rice flour and pickle made by Kudumbashree units are unadulterated and safe to consume.

The Home Shopper will supply the products at regular intervals as per the requirement of the consumer. Considering the Covid-19 situation, orders are accepted through WhatsApp. That is why we have formed WhatsApp groups,” she added. The other products that are offered through Sree Shoppy include hand wash, soaps and dish washes made by Kudumbashree units.