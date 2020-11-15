STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Leptospirosis cases rising in Ernakulam, campaign launched to curb spread

In the wake of a rise in leptospirosis cases in the district, the health department has adopted several measures to curb spread of the disease.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

leptospirosis

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the wake of a rise in leptospirosis cases in the district, the health department has adopted several measures to curb spread of the disease. Over 300 suspected leptospirosis cases and 13 deaths have been reported in the district so far. According to the health officials, compared to the previous years, leptospirosis cases are high this year.

“So far 40 confirmed cases and two deaths have been reported in the district. We are not taking the situation lightly. Even amid Covid spread, we are keeping in check the spread of other communicable diseases as well. However instructions have been given to all hospitals, including private ones, to adopt measures to curb the spread and ensure timely treatment,” said a health official.

As part of creating awareness among the public, ‘Mrithasanjeevini’ campaign has been launched by the health department in the district till November 20 to help curb spread of the disease.

“Creating awareness, right from the panchayat level, is very much required at this point. Awareness classes for the public, detailing the measures to be adopted in workplaces will be given at ward and division levels.

Along with tackling Covid spread, we are keeping in check the spread of other communicable diseases as well,” said S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer.  As part of the campaign, awareness classes will be given to those in high-risk categories, including Kudumbashree and sanitation workers, and those involved in fishing in ponds and streams.

Doxycycline medicine is to be distributed to patients at ward and division levels. Under the campaign, adequate stock of doxycycline will be ensured. Symptom surveillance should be done and treatment made available as early as possible to avoid fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leptospirosis Ernakulam
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp