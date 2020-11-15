Leptospirosis cases rising in Ernakulam, campaign launched to curb spread

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of a rise in leptospirosis cases in the district, the health department has adopted several measures to curb spread of the disease. Over 300 suspected leptospirosis cases and 13 deaths have been reported in the district so far. According to the health officials, compared to the previous years, leptospirosis cases are high this year.

“So far 40 confirmed cases and two deaths have been reported in the district. We are not taking the situation lightly. Even amid Covid spread, we are keeping in check the spread of other communicable diseases as well. However instructions have been given to all hospitals, including private ones, to adopt measures to curb the spread and ensure timely treatment,” said a health official.

As part of creating awareness among the public, ‘Mrithasanjeevini’ campaign has been launched by the health department in the district till November 20 to help curb spread of the disease.

“Creating awareness, right from the panchayat level, is very much required at this point. Awareness classes for the public, detailing the measures to be adopted in workplaces will be given at ward and division levels.

Along with tackling Covid spread, we are keeping in check the spread of other communicable diseases as well,” said S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer. As part of the campaign, awareness classes will be given to those in high-risk categories, including Kudumbashree and sanitation workers, and those involved in fishing in ponds and streams.

Doxycycline medicine is to be distributed to patients at ward and division levels. Under the campaign, adequate stock of doxycycline will be ensured. Symptom surveillance should be done and treatment made available as early as possible to avoid fatalities.