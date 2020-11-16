Fear of COVID-19 spread abound as restrictions eased in Fort Kochi

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Section 144 restrictions imposed in Fort Kochi beach came to an end on Sunday, the police and local people in the region are keeping their fingers crossed. According to officials, it would be difficult to regulate the number of visitors and tourists once the restrictions are relaxed.

Though Ernakulam was one of the first districts in the state to report COVID cases, the district had largely remained unscathed during the initial days of the disease outbreak. The emergence of big clusters like Aluva, Chellanam and Fort Kochi during the second wave of the pandemic, however, challenged the administration’s best-laid plans.

Though the number of COVID-19 cases have come down in Aluva and Chellanam, concerns remain high in Fort Kochi, which continues to report high numbers of positive cases. Over 1,000 COVID cases have been reported in Fort Kochi so far.

"Though several measures were taken by the health department and police to contain the virus spread, the number of COVID cases remained high in Fort Kochi. The thickly populated areas and the callousness of the local people are the major reasons for such a spread," said a junior health inspector. Five months on, Fort Kochi continues to report 15 to 30 COVID cases on a daily basis. Presently, 21 patients are undergoing treatment at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital.

"The area witnesses huge rush on weekends and holidays. It is good for us in a way since the sales are good. However, people’s refusal to maintain social distancing and not wearing masks properly poses a threat for us," said Thomas, a shop vendor.

People coming to the beach even though it is closed for visitors is raising concern among officials. "Since the beach is closed now, there is less footfall. But once it’s opened, it is likely to draw large crowds and it will become very difficult for us to manage. Now with Christmas and new year celebrations around the corner, we are going to find ourselves in a tough spot. We are yet to receive any regulations from the district administration regarding the extension of the restrictions," Fort Kochi SI Mahesh K said.

Plans are afoot to deploy additional patrolling to keep track of the people visiting the beaches. "More clarity is required on the restrictions to be imposed. The district administration is yet to make a formal decision on this. However, the tourism department and the heritage society are engaged in renovating and cleaning the beach premises to facilitate visitors," said Kannan KV, home guard posted at Fort Kochi beach.

Active cases goes below 10,000 mark in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 489 new COVID cases. Of them, 361 got infected through local transmission while eleven healthcare workers and nine migrant workers also tested positive for the viral infection on the day.

Meanwhile, 828 people recovered from the illness. The number of active cases in the district went below the 10,000-mark on Sunday at 9,785. Multiple cases were reported from regions including Koovapady, Edathala, Vengola, Mattanchery, Rayamangalam, Eloor, Palluruthy, Kaloor, Kunnukara, Tripunithura, Thoppumpady, North Paravoor, Fort Kochi, Vazhakulam and Vyttila.