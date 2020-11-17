503 Covid recoveries in Ernakulam, 279 new patients

KOCHI: A total of 279 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Of them, 192 contracted the virus through local transmission. Seven health workers and two migrant workers are also among the infected.Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Kovapady, Kunnathunaadu, Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, Thuravoor, Thrikkakara, Edappally, Okkal, and Chengamanadu. The district also recorded 503 recoveries on the day. A total of 9,560 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.
COVID TRACKER
Total confirmed
cases: 58,142
Patients under
treatment: 9,560
Recoveries so far: 48,862
Deaths: 186
People added to hospital isolation: 98
Discharged from hospital isolation: 163
People admitted to
Covid care centres: 42
People added to
home quarantine: 1,689
People released from home quarantine: 1,767
People under home quarantine: 29,905