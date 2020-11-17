503 Covid recoveries in Ernakulam, 279 new patients

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 279 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Of them, 192 contracted the virus through local transmission. Seven health workers and two migrant workers are also among the infected.Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Kovapady, Kunnathunaadu, Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, Thuravoor, Thrikkakara, Edappally, Okkal, and Chengamanadu. The district also recorded 503 recoveries on the day. A total of 9,560 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

COVID TRACKER

Total confirmed

cases: 58,142

Patients under

treatment: 9,560

Recoveries so far: 48,862

Deaths: 186

People added to hospital isolation: 98

Discharged from hospital isolation: 163

People admitted to

Covid care centres: 42

People added to

home quarantine: 1,689

People released from home quarantine: 1,767

People under home quarantine: 29,905