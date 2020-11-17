STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Care makes all the difference

Neonatal fatality (death occurring within 28 days of birth) contributes majorly to the death of infants less than a year old.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Rojo Joy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Neonatal fatality (death occurring within 28 days of birth) contributes majorly to the death of infants less than a year old. The three major factors causing neonatal death are infections, prematurity & asphyxia Back in the day, babies born weighing less than 1.5kg, especially extreme preterm deliveries (born 28 weeks premature), either ended up not surviving, or had to cope with perpetual developmental problems and disabilities.

But thanks to advancement in technology and medicine, neonatology has evolved to be one of the most developed branches of modern medicine. Presently, even premature babies have a good shot at leading a normal life.

What caused the advancement?
The main reason for neonatal fatality is the immaturity of all organs of the body, leading to oxygen deprivation, infection and inability to maintain a normal body temperature. Developments in pre-birth, post-birth and during birth care make a major difference. A major turning point was the discovery that steroid injections administered on the mother before an expected pre-term delivery enhance the lung, brain and gut maturity of the baby. Since transporting a newborn to a facility right after birth may be hard due to infrastructural limitations, it is always better to transfer the mother to a hospital with advanced neonatal facilities. In fact, mothers are the best transport incubators in the world.

The availability of a skilled resuscitation team and equipment is also equally important. At the Neonatal intensive care unit, incubators or radiant warmers may be used for temperature maintenance. Surfactant may be used to treat respiratory issues related to immature lungs. CPAP machines and advanced monitors, improvements in cardiac assessment, nutritional management, infection control me a sur e s and developmental supportive care (begins when the baby is in mother’s womb), have contributed towards ensuring the best outcome.

The availability of bedside ultrasound and echo machines to screen the organ structure and functions, regular eye screening (ROP) to identify any visual disorders, thyroid and o the r me t ab o l i c screenings will also help us identify issues i n these babies and help take appropriate intervention measures. The author holds an MD in paediatrics and DM in neonatology, and is a consultant neonatologist at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp