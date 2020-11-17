Firms devise virtual election campaigns for candidates

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: With the ongoing pandemic disrupting election campaigning in the run-up to the local body polls, online groups which assist candidates in canvassing votes are in high demand. Charging moderate fees for the service, many startups are proving to be crucial players this election season. Cashing in on the chance, many of these groups are levying `350 for poster design, anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 15,000 for a video and Rs 300 for sending audio campaign jingles to 100 voters!

Devising plans to reach out to voters with innovative strategies, these firms are making sure that the message is delivered to target groups. “The tone and method of electioneering have witnessed a change in the past few years. Covid’s impact has transformed it even further as the pandemic has made it inadvisable to have human contact. These circumstances have prompted them to focus on videos, WhatsApp and SMS campaign this season,” said Sunit Varghese, CEO, Signefo, Thiruvalla-based branding firm.

“Earlier, we would approach candidates with our ideas to enhance their campaign but now they are reaching out to us requesting our assistance. Since a ward member has a spending limit of `25,000, many are cautious about online campaigns. But we are charting a concrete plan customised to each candidate,” he added. A majority of the firms have created a designated digital marketing team comprising data analysts, designers and video editors.

Along with the online campaigns, they are also assisting candidates in formulating election strategies. “We have even introduced troll videos and GIF images for candidates. Compared to rural local bodies, leaders in urban areas seem to be keen on streamlining their methods. As most voters these days have WhatsApp accounts, we are creating WhatsApp groups with voters in each ward to send campaign messages across,” said a source close to Future Media Solutions, another firm based in Ernakulam.

Privacy compromised

Experts point out that user’s privacy will be highly compromised with the trend. “Our government’s policy on data protection is not strong. Though contact information collected by a firm shouldn’t be shared with a third party as per law, it is being grossly violated.

The absence of a law for data protection and a government body to ensure it are major loopholes in the system. All new branding firms are making use of available data,” said Nandakishore Harikumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Technisanct, a big data cybersecurity start-up. “The enactment of proposed data security protection law along with a regulatory body for addressing public complaints will go a long way,” he added.

on alert when sharing contacts

Individuals need to be conscious while sharing their contact numbers at malls, supermarkets or at fairs. “Many marketing firms are sourcing the numbers from the dark web. Once a firm sources a set of numbers, they use the same data to advertise other products as well. The enactment of proposed Data Security Protection Law along with a regulatory body for addressing public complaints will go a long way,” said Nandakishore Harikumar.