Healthcare workers want postal ballots

The association has taken up the matter with the state government. 

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of healthcare workers on duty at various Covid-19 hospitals, CFLTCs, second-line treatment centres and tertiary hospitals across the state are demanding postal ballots to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming local body elections. 

It is learnt that around 20,000 healthcare workers comprising doctors, staff nurses, nursing assistants and cleaning staff are working on the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic and a large section of them will not be able to cast their votes because of inter-district duties, the ongoing Sabarimala season etc. Despite the pandemic threat, the state has decided to conduct the local body elections in three phases -- on December 8, December 10 and December 14. 

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) state president Joseph Chacko said the healthcare workers also should get the opportunity to vote. The association has taken up the matter with the state government. 

“We want the authorities to make arrangements for postal ballots so that healthcare workers who are unable to vote because of Covid-19 duty get the opportunity to vote. An average of 150 healthcare workers have been deployed for Sabarimala duty for a week and they will not be able to cast their votes either. We have already raised the issue and we will be meeting with the health minister once again this week,” said Chacko. 

He said the test positivity rate is increasing in the state. “We expect a surge in Covid cases after the local body elections and the Sabarimala pilgrimage season,” he added. Around 3,000 healthcare workers are on duty at a time at 173 CFLTCs, 56 CSLTCs and 71 domiciliary care centres in the state. The National Health Mission has recruited around 10,000 temporary staff including doctors, nursing staff, nursing assistants and cleaning staff for Covid-19 duty.

This is in addition to the thousands of healthcare workers on duty at various Covid care hospitals including medical college hospitals, general hospitals and primary, community and family health centres. According to healthcare workers, in some of the districts like Wayanad and Idukki, the CFLTCs are located around 150km away and it would be impossible for them to take the time off their schedule to cast their votes.

Kerala Government Nurses Association state secretary Nisha Hameed said postal ballots would be a boon for many healthcare workers. “A large section of us want to exercise our right to vote and postal votes would be a good thing for us. Many of us will have to go the polling booths after night duty. We would be tired to stand in the queue,” said Nisha.

Demand came too late: EC
The State Election Commission says it cannot allow postal ballots for healthcare workers. According to the commission, now it is too late to bring more amendments in the laws and allow postal ballots for healthcare workers in the state. ”As per the amendment to the law, people who are in quarantine, Covid-19 patients and polling officers are eligible for postal ballots. We can allow postal ballots for only those mentioned in the amended ordinance. If they had raised this issue earlier, we could have included them in the ordinance. Now it is too late for that,” said State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran.

On duty at a time

3,000  healthcare workers at 173 CFLTCs, 56 CSLTCs 71 domiciliary care centres in the state.

27,000 ASHA workers in the state

Thousands of healthcare workers at various Covid care hospitals

10,000 temporary staff including doctors, nursing staff, nursing assistants and cleaning staff for Covid-19 duty

810 ASHA workers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far
 

