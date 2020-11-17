‘Koode’ bets on original content closer home

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Studio Mojo launched the OTT platform iStream in 2011, they were ahead of the times according to the company’s founder and CEO Radhakrishnan Ramachandran.

KOCHI: When Studio Mojo launched the OTT platform iStream in 2011, they were ahead of the times according to the company’s founder and CEO Radhakrishnan Ramachandran. While iStream may not have had favourable market conditions, the digital media network chose to be astute and make a come back far exceeding its former attempt. ‘Koode’ is Malayalam’s first independent OTT platform from Studio Mojo. While the app was launched a month ago, their first studio will be set up in Kochi soon.

As with everything, timing is crucial, and though iStream shut down in 2013, many people wanted Studio Mojo to relaunch the same. “iStream was a dream left unfulfilled. With video consumption going through the roof over the past few years, we got back into original programming for OTT platforms. This time around, we thought of focusing on Malayalam, to begin with, since none of the large OTT platforms was seriously looking at the same.

Radhakrishnan Ramachandran

Betting on the right content is critical. It needs to be a win-win situation for the content producers and the platform. And we all know Malayalam creates possibly the finest content among all Indian languages if our movies are anything to go by,” says Radhakrishnan.

‘Koode’ plans to bet on a wider range -- data and analytics. “We are a tech-first media company. A strong focus on data and analytics will give deep insights into consumer’s consumption patterns which will greatly help in the content strategy. We are trying to build a new content ecosystem by bringing together a bunch of fresh talents who are looking for an alternative independent platform.

We will support these creators in generating compelling content, provide infrastructure support and arrange mentors to fine-tune their creative capabilities.,” he says. Recently, the Union government brought OTT platforms and streaming service providers under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an update that wasn’t well-received by the public. Radhakrishnan stressed that the move is alright as long as creative space is left unchanged. 

Tech-first company
Studio Mojo is part of one of the country’s leading digital media networks, managing digital assets and YouTube channels for TV networks like Sony, India Today, Network 18, ABP, India TV etc. The team has over 20 years of experience in producing and curating content for digital media networks like Yahoo and MSN.

