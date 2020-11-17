Queerythm’s virtual events mark Transgender Awareness Week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Queerythm, an organisation that works for the welfare of the LGBTIQ community in collaboration with transmen collective ‘Amigos’ is conducting a wide array of events as part of Transgender Awareness Week and Day of Remembrance. The programme is being held virtually for the first time in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Each year, the Transgender Awareness Week is typically observed between November 13 and 19 to raise awareness about the transgender community through advocacy and education. The week leads to Transgender Day of Remembrance which falls on November 20 and focuses on honouring and remembering the victims of anti-transgender violence.

Prijith P K, president of Queerythm said, “It is important to create more awareness about transgender rights among the public with the help of educational institutions and the government. This year’s theme stresses on redefining masculinities. Movie screenings, debates and competitions are being planned.”

As part of the programme, short film screening and discussions will be held on Tuesday.

Besides this, the event hosted a series of talks and discussions held by different speakers from the transgender community. The lineup of the competitions include quiz, essay writing, painting and poetry. The winners will be announced on November 20. For more details, contact- 9745545559, 8078317883.