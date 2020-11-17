STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

SC gives go-ahead to Ernakulam market redevelopment

With the legal battle finally over, Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited, the contractor of the Rs 4.98-crore project, will start the site clearing and other preparatory works from Tuesday.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam market

Ernakulam market

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing to an end the interminable delay in the implementation of Cochin Smart Mission Limited's (CSML) ambitious Ernakulam market redevelopment project, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by landowners of the proposed site for rehabilitating the traders. 

The plea from landowners, on whose property the makeshift building for rehabilitating the merchants will come up, was rejected by a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Subhash Reddy.   

With the legal battle finally over, Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited, the contractor of the Rs 4.98-crore project, will start the site clearing and other preparatory works from Tuesday. "We will build prefabricated structures as per the design given by the CSML. The temporary building will house all the existing shops in the market," said a source close to the company. Concrete solid blocks will be used for the walls and the roof will have a steel structure.   

CSML requires the land for a period of two years. The agency is planning to complete the work on the temporary structure within 75 days. With loading and unloading facility, 225 new stalls will be set up on the allotted land. 

Market rehabilitation project

  • Merchants to be shifted: 213

  • Property to be used 

  • for stalls: 1.25 acres 

  • Rehabilitation duration: 75 days

  • Project estimate: C4.98 crore

  • Contractor: Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam market Cochin Smart Mission
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp