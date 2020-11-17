SC gives go-ahead to Ernakulam market redevelopment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing to an end the interminable delay in the implementation of Cochin Smart Mission Limited's (CSML) ambitious Ernakulam market redevelopment project, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by landowners of the proposed site for rehabilitating the traders.

The plea from landowners, on whose property the makeshift building for rehabilitating the merchants will come up, was rejected by a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Subhash Reddy.

With the legal battle finally over, Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited, the contractor of the Rs 4.98-crore project, will start the site clearing and other preparatory works from Tuesday. "We will build prefabricated structures as per the design given by the CSML. The temporary building will house all the existing shops in the market," said a source close to the company. Concrete solid blocks will be used for the walls and the roof will have a steel structure.

CSML requires the land for a period of two years. The agency is planning to complete the work on the temporary structure within 75 days. With loading and unloading facility, 225 new stalls will be set up on the allotted land.

Market rehabilitation project