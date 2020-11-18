Fierce tussle for KUFOS VC post between fisheries, ocean science

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A deep division has surfaced between fisheries and ocean science groups at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) with both groups undertaking intense lobbying to push their candidate for the post of vice-chancellor of the university as the last date for the submission of application ended on October 26.

Several names are doing the rounds in the university circles as contenders and applicants for the VC post. The names include Dileep Kumar of National Institute of Oceanography; Aneykutty Joseph, professor, Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Cusat; Leela Edwin, Suseela Mathew, T V Sankar of Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT); Subhash Peter of Kerala University; Sundareshan Pillai of the National Institute of Science Communication And Information Resources (NISCAIR); K K Vijayan of Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA); and Riji John, dean of fisheries department at KUFOS.

“We are told that at least 25 people have submitted their applications for the post,” said a source. It is learnt that the state government is backing the candidature of Riji John of KUFOS for the VC post, but the opposing camp has raised allegations of irregularities when he was a faculty member at the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University (TNJFU). When contacted Riji John denied the allegations and pointed out that he took VRS from the TNJFU with pension and other benefits. “If there was an iota of truth in such allegations, they would have denied me the VRS and pension. I came here as dean because it’s a higher position and it’s in my home town. This is also where I completed my undergraduate studies,” he said.

The section lobbying for the fisheries department argues that since the last two VCs were from ocean science, the new VC should be from fisheries. They also alleged that nothing has been done for the fisheries sector by the previous VCs. B Madhusoodana Kurup, the founding VC of KUFOS, who served the university from 2011-2016, said this was patently false. “I’m from the Industries Fisheries Department of Cusat. I have filled 25 teaching posts at the fisheries faculty and 12 new courses for the department. Also, I’ve been the advisor for the fisheries minister from 2006-2011,” he said.

A Ramachandran, the next VC, who passed away in March this year, was also from the Industries Fisheries Department of Cusat.KUFOS is currently under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, along with all other agricultural and veterinary universities in the country. ICAR supports the university with an annual grant of `2 crore and the balance burden is on the state government. “A professional with international experience in developing universities will be ideal for further growth of the university into new arenas,” said a faculty member at KUFOS.

For KUFOS to be developed as a general university, it has to be brought under the jurisdiction of UGC which would make annual support of `50 crore and more, academicians from the general background like Ocean Science, Atmospheric Science and Marine Geology should be brought in as the VC, said a faculty member. “It is not good for the long term growth of the university to be restricted as a fisheries only university and kept under the control of ICAR in an age when climate change, remote sensing and disaster management are emerging from Ocean Science,” he said.Added Kurup, former VC: “At KUFOS, there are five faculties and fisheries is just one among them.”

Making a case

The section lobbying for fisheries argues that since the last two VCs were from ocean science, the new VC should be from the fisheries department

For KUFOS to be deemed a general varsity, academicians from Ocean Science and Atmospheric Science should be made VC, said a faculty