STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KC(M)’s selection of ‘accused’ candidate for Corp miffs CPM

Meanwhile, the KC(M) leaders said the seat was allotted to Dhanesh with the knowledge of CPM leaders.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Left Democratic Front’s new alliance with the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) has started off on a note of friction in the Kochi Corporation with the front expressing strong displeasure over the candidature of Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran. 

After the KC(M) decided to field Dhanesh in the Ponekkara division, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan on Tuesday came out against the move to let Dhanesh — an accused in a molestation case — contest in the local body polls.

“We have asked the KC(M) district unit to remove the said candidate. We were not aware that he is an accused in the molestation case. We have spoken to the current and former district presidents of the KC(M),” Mohanan told TNIE.

The central police had arrested Dhanesh, an advocate at the High Court, in July 2016 allegedly for having molested a woman. According to the police, the woman, a resident of Njarakkal, was returning home after work when the accused followed her and tried to molest her. A case is still pending before the court. 

Meanwhile, the KC(M) leaders said the seat was allotted to Dhanesh with the knowledge of CPM leaders.

“We asked for nearly six seats in the Kochi corporation. But the CPM allotted only three seats for the group including Kadavanthra, Thoppumpady and Konthuruthy. Later, the district leadership asked us to drop the Kadavanthra, which is our sitting seat, and allotted Ponekkara. During discussions, we mentioned the name of the candidate who will be fielded. Some party workers are creating issues. How can we drop our strong candidate?” said V V Joshy, state general secretary, KC(M).He also said several leaders are accused in various cases and are contesting the polls.

“Dhanesh is a capable leader. For him, we decided to drop our sitting seat of Kadavanthra. We hope the district leadership will decided to work jointly for the success of Dhanesh,” he added. Meanwhile, Dhanesh has started campaigning. However, the CPM workers were unhappy and expressed their displeasure at having to work for the candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kochi Corporation Kerala Congress
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp