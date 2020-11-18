Living her best life

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Actress Anumol made her presence known on social media with ‘Anu Yathra’, a YouTube channel in 2018. Replete with various adventures, she churned out videos that were instant hits. Though she took a hiatus from the channel during the lockdown, she has resumed the same with vlogs that have become widely popular.

Her recent vlogs saw her engaging in farming and delving into community life, focused on sustainability, near her house and travelling to Nelliyampathy, Palakkad. “Most of my vlogs are unplanned. The recent one to Nelliyampathy received positive comments,” she says.

The Nelliyampathy vlog was a curtain-raiser, she reveals. “I’m a wildlife enthusiast. A series on the same will be released soon,” says Anu, who shoots and edits the videos. Though work and family commitments have made her pause, she plans to be more active on the channel.

“I want to release more videos in December. Recently, I met my friend Eva Pavithran after a year. We went on a two-day trip that was filmed. The video will be released soon. Another vlog featuring my expedition to a jungle will be out too. Exploring new places, meeting people and soaking in different cultures have always been delightful,” Anu says.

Having completed two years as a vlogger, Anu feels the channel has removed her sense of inhibition and added cheer to her life. “Often, I’ve put in a lot of hard work towards the making of a video only to receive fewer responses. Yet I haven’t given up. I intend to create more interesting content,” she adds.