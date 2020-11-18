Riding on revenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Subin Sudhakaran’s ‘Wamiqa’, the protagonist is moulded after Goddess Durga — unapologetically fierce, righteous and hell-bent on fixing the world’s wrongs. She is angry, rightfully so, and asserts a sense of calm during tense circumstances. She gives no hoots to what people think and is braver than people around her.

“The deep red tones on her sari are other indicators of similarities with Durga Devi,” says Subin. The 12-minute film, a revenge saga, begins on a casual albeit uneasy note. Call it the ambience or the bundle of nerves Navin(played by Paul Adam George) is. He awaits his girlfriend, Wamiqa (played by Varsha). Their casual conversation gives away that the two met each other on social media.

Navin takes Wamiqa to a house, where they intend to spend the night. Suspecting that they’re being watched, Navin leaves the house to investigate. On returning, he finds the room empty. What follows is an unexpected sequence of events dealing with child abuse and revenge.

“The writer Sudeendran Koorakkottil had come across an incident in the newspaper following which he made a thread. While the result has been completely altered, the narrative centres around abuse, which, unfortunately, is common now. The short film was shot overnight nearly a year ago, but the pandemic and ensuing circumstances halted the release,” says Subin, whose first short film ‘Perfume’ released a year ago. Recently released ‘Wamiqa’ has opened to rave reviews.

“We’ve received highly positive responses. None of the viewers were able to guess what lay ahead. Though we had longer footage with an additional storyline, the same was edited out for crisper and clearer content,” he adds. Produced by Sudheesh Koorakkottil and Sooraj Koorakkottil under Ameya Productions, the camera was helmed by Vishnu Prasad. Sooraj S Kurup composed the background and Rashin Ahmed edited the short film. You can watch ‘Wamiqa’ on Entertainment Corner’s YouTube channel.