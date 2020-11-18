STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Riding on revenge

In Subin Sudhakaran’s ‘Wamiqa’, the protagonist is moulded after Goddess Durga — unapologetically fierce, righteous and hell-bent on fixing the world’s wrongs.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Subin Sudhakaran’s ‘Wamiqa’, the protagonist is moulded after Goddess Durga — unapologetically fierce, righteous and hell-bent on fixing the world’s wrongs. She is angry, rightfully so, and asserts a sense of calm during tense circumstances. She gives no hoots to what people think and is braver than people around her. 

“The deep red tones on her sari are other indicators of similarities with Durga Devi,” says Subin. The 12-minute film, a revenge saga, begins on a casual albeit uneasy note. Call it the ambience or the bundle of nerves Navin(played by Paul Adam George) is. He awaits his girlfriend, Wamiqa (played by Varsha). Their casual conversation gives away that the two met each other on social media.

Navin takes Wamiqa to a house, where they intend to spend the night. Suspecting that they’re being watched, Navin leaves the house to investigate. On returning, he finds the room empty. What follows is an unexpected sequence of events dealing with child abuse and revenge.

“The writer Sudeendran Koorakkottil had come across an incident in the newspaper following which he made a thread. While the result has been completely altered, the narrative centres around abuse, which, unfortunately, is common now. The short film was shot overnight nearly a year ago, but the pandemic and ensuing circumstances halted the release,” says Subin, whose first short film ‘Perfume’ released a year ago.  Recently released ‘Wamiqa’ has opened to rave reviews.

“We’ve received highly positive responses. None of the viewers were able to guess what lay ahead. Though we had longer footage with an additional storyline, the same was edited out for crisper and clearer content,” he adds. Produced by Sudheesh Koorakkottil  and Sooraj Koorakkottil under Ameya Productions, the camera was helmed by Vishnu Prasad. Sooraj S Kurup composed the background and Rashin Ahmed edited the short film. You can watch ‘Wamiqa’ on Entertainment Corner’s YouTube channel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp