KC(M) may replace Dhanesh Manjooran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the LDF district leadership expressing strong displeasure at the decision of Kerala Congress (M) to field Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran, an accused in a molestation case, as a candidate in the Kochi Corporation elections, the party is planning to replace him, it is learnt.

“The LDF leadership has expressed its strong protest over the candidature of Dhanesh. Since we are a new constituent of front, we don’t want to spoil the relationship. A final decision will be taken in this regard on Thursday after consulting top leaders,” said a source in the KC(M). After the KC(M) decided to field Dhanesh in Ponekkara division, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan came out against the move. He said the party was not aware that Dhanesh was an accused in the molestation case. However, when TNIE contacted KC(M) state general secretary V V Joshy on Tuesday, he said the decision to field Dhanesh was taken with the knowledge of the CPM district leadership.

“Yes, we knew that the seat was asked for to field their mandalam committee president, but we were unaware that the person is an accused in the molestation case. We heard they are planning to field another candidate in the Ponekkara division. A final picture will be out by Thursday,” said Mohanan.