Organ trade: Govt agrees to re-autopsy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday submitted before the High Court that the police have submitted a request before Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital superintendent to make arrangements for conducting the re-postmortem on Sandhya, cousin of filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, by a team of expert doctors.

The government made the submission on a petition filed by Sanal Kumar seeking CBI probe into the mysterious death of his cousin and to unearth the link of organ trade mafia in the incident. When the case came up for hearing, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that an autopsy was conducted and the report is awaiting. The court will consider the case again on November 26.