Twenty20 trying luck in 4 more panchayats 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty20, the non-political, non-religious outfit floated by kids-wear maker Kitex group, which won 17 of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in the 2015 local body polls, is contesting in four more panchayats — Mazhuvannoor, Aikaranad, Kunnathunadu and Vengola — this time.

Besides, Twenty20 is contesting two district panchayat seats (one each in Vengola and Kolenchery), seven and four seats in Vadavucode and Vazhakulam block divisions, respectively.“We are contesting in 79 grama panchayat seats, 11 block panchayat seats and two district panchayat seats which make it 92 in total,” said Kitex Garments MD Sabu Jacob, who is also the Twenty20 chief coordinator.

Sabu said the outfit, which was recognised by the Election Commission as a political party this time by allotting ‘mango’ symbol, will contest on the plank of development and people’s welfare. All Twenty20 candidates will contest under ‘mango’ symbol.

While the party will field candidates in all seats in Kizhakkambalam (19), Mazhuvannoor (19) and Aikaranad (14), it will enter the fray in only 16 of the 18 seats in Kunnathunadu and 11 of the 23 seats in Vengola.Sabu said Twenty20 decided to contest outside its home turf after it did a survey on its chances.

“They (opponents) are trying to thwart our development initiatives. So we decided not to be cowed down and expand to nearby areas,” said Sabu.

Early this January, K V Jacob, Twenty20’s panchayat president, was ousted from the party after he got into a tussle with Sabu. Twenty20 is also fielding a large number of women candidates in this local body polls. In Kizhakkambalam, for instance, 15 of the total 19 candidates are women.“Of the 92 seats, women will contest in 62 seats and men in 30,” Sabu said.

Feeling strong

Woman power

