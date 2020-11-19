Women’s panel acts on plaint posted on social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Women’s Commission on Wednesday came to the aid of a woman who posted a video complaining of domestic violence on Facebook. The commission, during the mega adalat held at the district panchayat, directed the police to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaint. It also asked the police to provide protection to the woman.

The action was taken after the video, posted on Tuesday, went viral. “We met with the complainant and assured her of our support,” said a member of the commission.The commission also acted on a harassment complaint filed by 13 women against a man. The women residing in Chottanikkara said the man has been harassing them by passing indecent comments and exhibitionism.

“The commission has decided to direct the police chief to take action against the person. There are several cases registered against him in various police stations. We have sought a detailed report from these police stations,” said the member.

Elderly abuse

The adalat, meanwhile, heard the complaint filed by an elderly woman who was neglected by her son after he grabbed the family property. In her complaint, she accused her son of renting the house she was residing in.

“Her complaint is genuine. She had earlier approached us in the land grabbing case. We have directed the RDO to look into the matter and submit a detailed report. The complaint will be taken up again in the next adalat,” the member said.

A woman who alleged she was being defamed also approached the commission with a complaint on the day. According to her, she was being slandered through pamphlets and notices which claimed she was a member of a drug racket operating in the area where she resides. A total of 55 complaints were considered at the first adalat held by the commission since the lockdown. “Of these, the commission resolved 15, ordered a detailed probe into five cases and suggested one case for counselling,” said the member. The commission will consider the remaining 34 complaints in the next adalat.