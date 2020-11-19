STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Women’s panel acts on plaint posted on social media

The Kerala Women’s Commission on Wednesday came to the aid of a woman who posted a video complaining of domestic violence on Facebook.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

old age

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Women’s Commission on Wednesday came to the aid of a woman who posted a video complaining of domestic violence on Facebook. The commission, during the mega adalat held at the district panchayat, directed the police to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaint. It also asked the police to provide protection to the woman.

The action was taken after the video, posted on Tuesday, went viral. “We met with the complainant and assured her of our support,” said a member of the commission.The commission also acted on a harassment complaint filed by 13 women against a man. The women residing in Chottanikkara said the man has been harassing them by passing indecent comments and exhibitionism.

“The commission has decided to direct the police chief to take action against the person. There are several cases registered against him in various police stations. We have sought a detailed report from these police stations,” said the member. 

Elderly abuse  

The adalat, meanwhile, heard the complaint filed by an elderly woman who was neglected by her son after he grabbed the family property. In her complaint, she accused her son of renting the house she was residing in.

“Her complaint is genuine. She had earlier approached us in the land grabbing case. We have directed the RDO to look into the matter and submit a detailed report. The complaint will be taken up again in the next adalat,” the member said.    

A woman who alleged she was being defamed also approached the commission with a complaint on the day. According to her, she was being slandered through pamphlets and notices which claimed she was a member of a drug racket operating in the area where she resides.    A total of 55 complaints were considered at the first adalat held by the commission since the lockdown. “Of these, the commission resolved 15, ordered a detailed probe into five cases and  suggested one case for counselling,” said the member. The commission will consider the remaining 34 complaints in the next adalat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Women’s panel
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp