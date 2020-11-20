Divine shenanigans

Gautham S By

Theft of an idol from a temple could create so much chaos on Earth. One wouldn’t be wrong to assume the crime would have a similar effect in the world of gods! Now, imagine if an idol of Lord Shiva gets stolen, and Jesus and Krishna take matters into their own hands and set out in search of it, to bring it back by next morning? Krishnadas Murali’s short film ‘Shubhasya Sheekram’ narrates a humorous commotion from the divine world.

“I love bringing fresh elements to humour. The story being narrated from the gods, point-of-view makes the short film an interesting watch,” says Krishnadas. Vishnu R Pradeep co-wrote the script and Liju Thomas produced the film.

Initially, the plot was planned as a get-together of gods. “All the places of worship were closed due to lockdown. So I planned a plot in which gods too are enjoying their free time,” says Krishnadas, who is an assistant professor in Vedavyasa Institute of Technology and also acted as Krishna.

‘Shubhasya Sheekram’ was shot in Kanjiracode. Rijo Drops and Alsyn Benny acted as Jesus and Shiva, respectively. Akshay James cranked the camera, Jobin Joseph did the editing and music is by Samuel Aby. ‘Shubhasya Sheekram’ has already garnered over 2.8 lakh views since its release last week.

“We were careful about not hurting the religious sentiments of people,” says Krishnadas. The short film ends with one of the characters hatching a plan to steal a cross, nudging towards a sequel.