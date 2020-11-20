STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: 17,265 nominations filed in Ernakulam district

As many as 253 nominations were received for the election in district panchayat and 835 for Kochi Corporation.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline for filing nomination papers for the local body elections ending on Thursday, the election department received as many as 17,265 in the district. The final list will be available on November 23, the last date for the candidates to withdraw their nominations. 

As many as 253 nominations were received for the election in district panchayat and 835 for Kochi Corporation. For 13 municipalities, 3,586 nominations were filed. For block panchayats, 1,405 nominations were filed. The scrutiny of nomination papers for the district panchayat will be held on Friday from 11 am at the Collectorate Conference Hall.

