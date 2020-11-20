Make Kochi roads, footpaths differently-abled friendly: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi corporation and the Public Works Department to maintain and repair roads and footpaths to enable differently-abled persons access. The court stipulated that the work should be completed within three months and a report filed on or before March 31.

The court held that the corporation and PWD are duty-bound to make travel on footpaths and roads convenient for differently-abled persons. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Dr P A Mary Anitha, chairman of the Kochi-based Centre for Empowerment and Charitable Society, citing the hardship faced by the differently-abled because of a lack of safe and proper footpaths and allied facilities.

The court said that appropriate ramps should be provided and that all obstructions should be cleared to cater to the needs of differently-abled persons as well as other pedestrians. The differently-abled persons are also entitled to enjoy the fundamental rights guaranteed to citizens under the Constitution to the maximum extent possible, the court said.