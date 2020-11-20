STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Matter of choice

While the pandemic and lockdown may have strengthened familial bonds, they have also proved that inequalities can be magnified during a crisis.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the pandemic and lockdown may have strengthened familial bonds, they have also proved that inequalities can be magnified during a crisis. Sheltering can reveal the wildest facets of even your closest people and a violent partner can turn more aggressive.

As domestic abuse helplines prepared themselves for a potential increase in violence, not all were fortunate enough to get help. Many ‘chose’ suicide as the only option. Twenty-year-old Siddharth Raveendran’s fourth short film ‘Choice’ touches upon intimate-partner violence distinctly.

Siddharth Raveendran

Inspired by the edgy thriller ‘C U Soon’, ‘Choice’ follows a similar screen setup. “It has always been a humongous task to get producers so I considered doing a zero-budget film. We were initially a team of eight and after the release of ‘C U Soon’, I considered trying an experimental film. Nearly six of them backed out then. A lot of hard work went into the making of the film.

We’ve used just one screen recorder. The other conversations on WhatsApp and Facebook are via templates which we had to create from scratch as they were expensive. The learning process with a graphic designer took nearly two months,” says Siddharth.

 As for the subject, Siddharth was directly inspired by a real-life incident. “A close friend of my mother was a victim of severe domestic violence. She narrated her story, which became the narrative of the film. She kept reiterating the word ‘choice’, as if she or her parents didn’t have one,” he explains.

The film portrays limited and virtual conversations between former lovers, who are now friends. ‘We’ve been getting extremely positive reviews. Hopefully, the zero-budget short film by a four-member crew will be an inspiration to novice short filmmakers,” he added. Akhil Wilson Thomas and Aleena Anabelly played the main characters. Nisanth Anil handled graphics.  ‘Choice’ is streaming on YouTube on Kula Productions tions
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp