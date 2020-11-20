Matter of choice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the pandemic and lockdown may have strengthened familial bonds, they have also proved that inequalities can be magnified during a crisis. Sheltering can reveal the wildest facets of even your closest people and a violent partner can turn more aggressive.

As domestic abuse helplines prepared themselves for a potential increase in violence, not all were fortunate enough to get help. Many ‘chose’ suicide as the only option. Twenty-year-old Siddharth Raveendran’s fourth short film ‘Choice’ touches upon intimate-partner violence distinctly.

Siddharth Raveendran

Inspired by the edgy thriller ‘C U Soon’, ‘Choice’ follows a similar screen setup. “It has always been a humongous task to get producers so I considered doing a zero-budget film. We were initially a team of eight and after the release of ‘C U Soon’, I considered trying an experimental film. Nearly six of them backed out then. A lot of hard work went into the making of the film.

We’ve used just one screen recorder. The other conversations on WhatsApp and Facebook are via templates which we had to create from scratch as they were expensive. The learning process with a graphic designer took nearly two months,” says Siddharth.

As for the subject, Siddharth was directly inspired by a real-life incident. “A close friend of my mother was a victim of severe domestic violence. She narrated her story, which became the narrative of the film. She kept reiterating the word ‘choice’, as if she or her parents didn’t have one,” he explains.

The film portrays limited and virtual conversations between former lovers, who are now friends. ‘We’ve been getting extremely positive reviews. Hopefully, the zero-budget short film by a four-member crew will be an inspiration to novice short filmmakers,” he added. Akhil Wilson Thomas and Aleena Anabelly played the main characters. Nisanth Anil handled graphics. ‘Choice’ is streaming on YouTube on Kula Productions tions

