Nod for Vigilance inquiry against Ernakulam ex-collector

Rajamanickam over irregularities in acquiring land for the metro rail project from Seematti Textiles at Kacheripady in Kochi.

Published: 20th November 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has informed the Muvattupuzha vigilance court that state government has granted it permission to conduct a preliminary inquiry into a complaint against former District Collector MG Rajamanickam over irregularities in acquiring land for the metro rail project from Seematti Textiles at Kacheripady in Kochi. Even though Vigilance had filed a report in 2016 recommending not to register a case, the court directed the agency in July 2019 to investigate again after receiving permission from the state government.

Recently, the state decided to give permission to vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Rajamanickam. The Vigilance court judge Jobin Sebastian directed to file a report after conducting a preliminary probe before February 4, 2021. 

The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in acquiring land for the Kochi Metro. It is alleged that Rajamanickam gave additional benefits to Seematti Textiles while the fixing the quantum of compensation to acquire the land.

After Seematti agreed to surrender land for Rs 52 lakh per cent, it is alleged that a provision was inserted into the agreement enabling Seematti to claim Rs 80 lakh per cent. Had other landowners also made similar claims, it would have resulted in the state exchequer paying out Rs 1,500 crore.

Some portions of the land taken over from Seematti included puramboke (government land). The unnecessary benefit was extended to Seematti under the agreement that land acquired for the Metro project will be used for no other purpose of KMRL.

Seematti land case
It is alleged that while acquiring land for the Kochi Metro, former collector Rajamanickam gave additional benefits to Seematti Textiles while fixing the quantum of compensation.

