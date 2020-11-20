STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare spotting!

Nirmal George, pharmacology professor and birder claims to be the first one to spot a rare European migratory bird in the country

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vellayani-Punchakkari wetlands have always been a favourite spot for birdwatchers, especially with all the migratory birds visiting the area every year. Recently, Vellayani witnessed yet another rare visitor all the way from Europe.

Known as the Willow Warbler (scientific name: Phylloscopus trochilus), it is the longest migrating bird in the 10 gms Warblers weight category. Nirmal George, an associate professor in pharmacology, and the programme officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sree Gokulam Medical College & Research Foundation, Venjaramoodu, was the first person to ever spot the bird in India during one of his expeditions.

According to Nirmal, who is an active birder and a member of ‘Trivandrum Birding Group’, (WhatsApp group comprising birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts), Willow Warbler is very difficult to identify as it is quite small and the plumage colour changes twice a year.

“While on one of my regular birding trips to Punchakkari, I spotted the Willow Warbler sitting on a wire mesh on top of a vegetable garden at 9.30am on November 14. The abnormal behaviour, shape and non familiarity with other warblers commonly seen in the area prompted me to frame it before an aggressive Black Drongo chased it off,” quips Nirmal.

“The photographs of the bird were later posted on the WhatsApp group. I confirmed the bird’s identity with 10 international experts, including ornithologists and naturalists. On November 17, the sighting was officially confirmed as the first from the country,” said Nirmal, who has identified nearly 163 species of birds and photographed over 100 across the state, from districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam,

Pathanamthitta and Idukki  “The bird had an overall greenish-brown plumage with yellow wash, no wing bars and streamlined body. Pale to pinkish feet, paler base to lower mandible, yellowish tinge on face, breast and belly, lack of wing bars, and overall shape with longer tail is characteristic of Willow Warbler,” explains Nirmal.

Winged world tourist
Usually seen in European and Palearctic regions, Willow Warbler migrates to Sub-Saharan Africa during early winter. It is a vagrant species which rarely makes appearances.

