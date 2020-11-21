Are you ready for the Nadodi?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam rapper ThirumaLi’s latest track ‘Nadodi’ opens with the rapper imprisoned in a cage, watched by those who’ve sidestepped him. He breaks out and begins his chant, one for the warrior spirits. He eventually defeats the men who trapped him and hopes the concept will serve as an inspiration to many. The conceptual video along with lyrics that speak of a certain kind of resoluteness is one of ThirumaLi’s best works.

To the underdogs, the hustlers, those who’ve had to claw and scheme their way into the world, ThirumaLi’s ‘Nadodi’, produced by city-based artist ThudWiser, is an ode to those who worked hard to reach where they’re at.

“The lyrics are more of a personal story. I’m hoping the song will serve as an encouragement to people who haven’t given up,” says Vishnu M S aka ThirumaLi who ideated the song and lyrics. The rapper shot to fame with ‘Malayali Da’, which spoke volumes about the determined Malayali, who would always find his way.

Along with Ozhappan Anthem, the tongue-in-cheek ‘Avastha’, ‘Vyadhi’ which talks about the Covid-19 pandemic and his take on the popular ‘missing blue bucket’ song, ThirumaLi has produced several hits, establishing himself as a rapper to watch out for. ‘Nadodi’ takes a different narrative unlike ThirumaLi’s former songs. “While my tracks primarily centre on rap, ‘Nadodi’ gives a distinct vibe wherein I’ve incorporated a melody along with rhythmic speech. The song has received great response,” he says.

‘Nadodi’s video depicts the hustler finding his place, fighting the bad guys. “The video was choreographed and directed by Jithin Vackachan and was more conceptual. The lyrics were written during the lockdown. I’ve been faithfully trying to release tracks every month,” says Vishnu, who has also made his way into the film industry with Anoop Sathyan’s ‘Varane Avashyamundu’ and Shaheen Siddique-starrer ‘Oru Kadanathadan Katha’.

You can watch ‘Nadodi’ on YouTube.

Creating his own space

