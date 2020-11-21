KC(M) refuses to budge, CPM fields independent candidate in Ponekkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the honeymoon has worn off, irritants have crept into the new alliance between CPM and Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) in Ernakulam over the candidature of Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran, an accused in a molestation case.

In the latest development, the CPM district leadership, which expressed strong displeasure at the candidature of Dhanesh, has fielded CPM Edappally local committee member P V Shaji as an independent candidate in Ponekkara division. The LDF had allotted three seats to KC(M) in the corporation elections.

“We have asked them (KC(M) leadership) to replace the candidate. Since a molestation case is pending against the candidate, it is difficult to support him. The district leadership also asked the KC(M) to replace the candidate, but they were not ready. Since we don’t have any other option, we have decided to field P V Shaji as an independent candidate,” said Vincent K D, CPM Vyttila area committee secretary.

Meanwhile, both candidates began campaigning on Friday. “It will affect the polling as Dhanesh Mathew will also use the CPM’s name while seeking votes. We have asked the district leadership to find a solution in this regard,” Vincent said.

Meanwhile, the KC(M) leaders reiterated that Dhanesh will contest as their candidate in the division. “During the discussions, we had mentioned the name of the candidate who will be contesting in the division. Some CPM workers are trying to create issues to field their candidate. We hope the CPM district leadership will take a final call on Monday and ask Shaji to withdraw his nomination papers,” said V V Joshy, KC(M) state general secretary.

The Kochi Central police had arrested Dhanesh, an advocate at the High Court, in July 2016 allegedly for having molested a woman. According to the police, the woman, a resident of Njarakkal, was returning home after work when the accused followed her and tried to molest her. A case is still pending before the court.

CPM in a spot

In the latest development, the CPM district leadership, expressed strong displeasure at the candidature of KC(M)’s Dhanesh, an accused in a molestation case