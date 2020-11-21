Police arrest youth in Perumbavoor firing incident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rural police on Friday arrested one more in connection with the incident in which a youth was seriously injured after he was hacked and shot at by a gang on November 11. Accused Liyo Mattapadan, 25, hailing from Mudakkuzha, Vengoor, was directly linked with the incident, officers said.

“He had hacked the youth with a sword. After the incident he fled to Bengaluru. However, he returned home recently and was picked up from Pulluvazhy in the district,” an officer said. Liyo was remanded in custody after being produced before a magistrate court.

The case pertains to the alleged attempt on the life of a 24-year-old youth by hacking him with a sword and shooting at him in the early hours on November 11. Eight persons, including Liyo, have been arrested so far. Police had seized a pistol belonging to accused Nazar of Vengola which was used in the crime. The pistol was later sent for ballistic examination.

Victim Aadil and some of the accused had been friends. Aadil was summoned by the gang for settling an old dispute. A clash erupted while trying to resolve the dispute.Aadil is undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the attack.