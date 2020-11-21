STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Return to the roots

The talented young singer made use of the pandemic break to explore music more and that resulted in his first single ‘Thottampattu’, which he calls a ‘Victory Song’.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Niranj Suresh’s entry into playback singing stood out because of the western influence in his music. He delivered hits like ‘Roshomon’, ‘Poomuthole’, ‘Thechille Penne’, and recently the Telugu song ‘Boggu Ganilo’. The talented young singer made use of the pandemic break to explore music more and that resulted in his first single ‘Thottampattu’, which he calls a ‘Victory Song’.

Thottam Pattu is a prominent vocal ballad that’s performed during the Theyyam ritual in North Malabar. “We undergo a lot of struggles and obstacles to get successful. However, we tend to forget those once we achieve our dreams. To move forward in life we need to remember the path we travelled. This is what I’m trying to convey through the song,” adds Niranj.

The lyrics were penned by Engandiyur Chandrashekaran and composed by Dr Lincoln. “I did a bit of additional composing and arrangement to the song before recording it and gave it the final shape,” says Niranj. Jayakrishnan T V cranked the camera.

Niranj, who has already directed two videos for his band Blank Planet, was quite at ease with directing this one too.  “The next song is ‘Thaniye’ written by Shabareesh Varma. The composing is done and the video shoot will begin soon. I wanted people to be familiar with my voice and playback singing helped with that. Now I wish to focus on doing independent Malayalam songs,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp