Weeds, reptiles take over ‘heritage site’ Jew cemetery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The road to redemption seems longer than ever for the 200-year-old Jewish cemetery, which was handed over to the archeology department a while ago for conservation and renovation as a heritage site. Located in the middle of the city, the cemetery is currently a far cry from the tourist destination it was supposed to become.

“The entire area is covered in weeds and it has become a haven for creepy-crawlies like snakes and African snails,” said Rev Sr Magi, headmistress of the St Teresa’s Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Calling the cemetery’s current condition bad at best, she said it was a blessing that the students were at their homes attending online classes.

“The situation would have been rather grave otherwise. We have seen many snakes slither into the school premises from the cemetery. If we had regular classes, our campus which houses a school as well as a college would have been teeming with children of all ages. Everybody remembers how a 10-year-old kid died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom in Wayanad,” she said.

In addition to the snakes, a large number of African snails have also made themselves at home at the cemetery. “A rainy day would mean that the school authorities are greeted with the sight of the huge gastropods covering the classroom walls. We even caught two porcupines from the cemetery recently,” she said.

Though the school management had written letters to authorities ranging from the corporation to the DPI, nothing has been done so far, said Sr Magi. “They just assure us that they will initiate action, but do nothing about it,” she said.

Pointing out how the cemetery was celebrated with much fanfare last year after the declaration that it would be turned it into a heritage tourism site, Sr Magi said it was disappointing how the area has now become a haven for anti-social elements.

“The officials had taken initiative to clear all the weeds and clean up the area last year. But the weeds have grown back with vigour and people have started to dump garbage in the area again. It is necessary that authorities intervene in the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, told TNIE that he had notified Minister for Archaeology and Archives Kadannappally Ramachandran about the sorry state of the cemetery. But there has been no response so far, he said.

“I also approached the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd, since the cemetery comes under its project limits. I had suggested that they take over the renovation of the cemetery, which they agreed to,” he said, adding that funds were still a problem.

However, Dhineshan E, director of the Archeology Department, said that the second phase of the cemetery conservation project was stalled due to the election notification for the local body polls.

“In the first phase of the project, the department had cleaned the weeds and catalogued each tomb. Around 60 to 65 tonnes of waste was also cleared from the cemetery. The steps to begin the second phase of the project have already been completed. In fact, even the tender has been awarded. However, the election notification set things back,” said the director. He added that the second phase would begin as soon as the polls were over.

“In the second phase, a fence will be set up on top of the compound wall and paving stones will be laid between the tombs to prevent the growth of weeds. As we don’t have any ground staff to take care of the cemetery, it is difficult to keep the site clean. So we decided to ensure that the weeds don’t grow back,” said Dhineshan.