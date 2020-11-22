STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Business houses agree to sponsor 215 Kochi Metro viaduct medians

Cochin Shipyard, which maintaining 16 medians, Petronet and Union Bank, among others, are other major institutions to sponsor the median gardens.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s move to beautify the viaduct medians with the support of corporates and business community from Kochi has become a huge success. Nearly 215 of its medians from Edappally to Petta stretch have now found sponsors.

KMRL decided to beautify the medians as part of its efforts to make a zero-carbon footprint system. Major jewellery shops, hospitals, bakeries, textile shops and other institutions along the stretch have offered to sponsor the beautification of medians.

Cochin Shipyard, which maintaining 16 medians, Petronet and Union Bank, among others, are other major institutions to sponsor the median gardens.

So far, KMRL has found sponsors for close to 70 per cent medians in the stretch. At present, sponsors display their names on the median. KMRL has fixed a nominal one-time fee for sponsoring the median and business houses can choose either normal or biodegradable gardens. As per the agreement, the firms will have to maintain the median for two years.

“Maintaining all the medians was not practical and not financially sustainable. So we decided to find sponsors for the same. Several business houses have come forward to maintain the medians. The medians will not only look good but also help nature” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp