Business houses agree to sponsor 215 Kochi Metro viaduct medians

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s move to beautify the viaduct medians with the support of corporates and business community from Kochi has become a huge success. Nearly 215 of its medians from Edappally to Petta stretch have now found sponsors.

KMRL decided to beautify the medians as part of its efforts to make a zero-carbon footprint system. Major jewellery shops, hospitals, bakeries, textile shops and other institutions along the stretch have offered to sponsor the beautification of medians.

Cochin Shipyard, which maintaining 16 medians, Petronet and Union Bank, among others, are other major institutions to sponsor the median gardens.

So far, KMRL has found sponsors for close to 70 per cent medians in the stretch. At present, sponsors display their names on the median. KMRL has fixed a nominal one-time fee for sponsoring the median and business houses can choose either normal or biodegradable gardens. As per the agreement, the firms will have to maintain the median for two years.

“Maintaining all the medians was not practical and not financially sustainable. So we decided to find sponsors for the same. Several business houses have come forward to maintain the medians. The medians will not only look good but also help nature” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.