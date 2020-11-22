HC directs Sive to take action against illegal banners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the State Election Commission to ensure that the conditions in the circular with regard to the installation of boards, banners, flags and festoon by political parties during election campaigning are complied to in its letter and spirit.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order. The court held that the contents in the circular, issued on October 28, should be implemented strictly. “Every illegal board, banner and festoon should be removed and disposed of, with necessary consequences to the perpetrators,” held the court.

The circular made it clear that political parties or candidates should not place boards in public places, government-owned buildings, electric or telephone posts and mobile towers without prior permission of the authority concerned. The circular also prohibited the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and plastic boards and called for eco-friendly campaigning.The circular also stated that boards should not be placed along footpaths or bridges, causing difficulties for commuters and vehicles.