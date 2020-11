By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 494 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. Of them, 381 contracted the virus through local transmission. Twelve health workers and two migrant workers are also among the infected.

Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Muvattupuzha, Edathala, Kalady and Kuttampuzha.

The district also recorded 953 recoveries on the day. A total of 8,922 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.