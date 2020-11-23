STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Candidates in Kochi find it hard to campaign amid COVID-19 restrictions

Many residents associations and gated communities are not willing to allow squads to visit houses fearing infection. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the state has not yet recovered from the body blow of the COVID-induced lockdown, campaigning without antagonising the voters is the biggest challenge candidates in fray for local body polls face. 

Meeting the voters personally is the most difficult task as families, especially those with elderly people, refuse to admit squads to their houses. Many residents associations and gated communities are not willing to allow squads to visit houses fearing infection. 

“Squads representing four major candidates are visiting all houses and this is posing a health risk for vulnerable people including the sick and the elderly. These squads visit various localities and the chance of spreading the disease is very high. It is difficult to block the political parties individually as they may harm us, but something has to be done to stop them,” said Sandhya, a housewife.

Candidates admit that the fear of the COVID-19 outbreak is posing hurdles in campaigning and can even affect their prospects. Distribution of pamphlets, holding election rallies and corner meetings, and door knocking are out of bounds.

Candidates fear that this apprehension about COVID-19 spread may affect the voting percentage as elderly voters and people suffering from diseases may abstain from voting. Social media is the only channel available to reach out to the voters and parties are working on innovative ways to woo the voters.

“Door-to-door campaigning is a challenge as many people keep their doors closed indicating reluctance to meet strangers. Around 5 per cent of the residents inform us not to visit their houses as there are sick and elderly people at home. Though the squads ensure adherence to Covid protocol, at least a small section of people are apprehensive,” said Antony Painuthara, a sitting councillor of the Congress contesting from Elamkulam ward in Kochi.

“We have not put any restrictions on campaigning, but our request is that parties should avoid door-to-door campaigning considering the gravity of the situation. These people come from different places and they visit many localities every day. The chances of local transmission are high as the number of asymptomatic patients is high,” said Ernakulam district Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council president P Rangadasa Prabhu.

The tribal community at Kuttumpuzha in the district and Vazhachal in Thrissur have expressed their concern about outsiders campaigning in their colonies. The Oorukootams or community meet, have put restrictions on outsiders’ visit for campaigning.

“We have asked parties to send only squads with a maximum of four people for electioneering. The campaign should be restricted from 10am to 5pm,” said V K Geetha, a chieftain of the tribal community in Vazhachal.

