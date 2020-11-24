Nodal officers appointed for election duties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district-level nodal officers were appointed on Monday to oversee the election process.S Shajahan, deputy collector (disaster management), will ensure compliance with Covid rules and postal vote arrangements. District Finance Officer G Harikumar will monitor the election expenses of candidates, while Ernakulam RTO Babu John will oversee vehicle arrangements.

Training for polling officers will be supervised by Dinyus Thomas, senior superintendent, panchayat office. Collectorate Suit Section senior superintendent K R Ragini will hear poll-related complaints, while Suchitwa Mission coordinator P H Shine will ensure compliance with Green Code of Conduct.