STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Textile showroom and hardware shop near Aluva railway station gutted

A textiles shop and hardware outlet situated near the Aluva railway station were ravaged by a major fire on Monday morning.

Published: 24th November 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Representational image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A textiles shop and hardware outlet situated near the Aluva railway station were ravaged by a major fire on Monday morning. Preliminary estimate put the total losses resulting from the blaze — cloth and hardware items were reduced to ashes — at Rs 80 lakh. The fire which broke out at Ambadi textiles of Lourd centre was noticed by a milkman around 5.45am and he tipped off the fire force. Fire fighters battled the leaping flames for nearly two hours before the fire could be put out.

“By the time we reached the shop around 5.50am, we were greeted by leaping flames and thick black smoke. The stairway as well as the clothes kept in the shelves were damaged. The hardware shop also suffered extensive damage as the PVC pipes and other items were gutted,” said Aarrish, fireman, Aluva fire station, adding, it was a timely tip-off to fire fighters, who prevented the fire from engulfing the entire building. 

Three fire tenders from Aluva and Eloor, including a rapid response team,  doused the fire. Though  a short circuit is believed  to have set off the blaze, the exact reason for it is yet to be established since it started from the rear of the building where the textile shop is housed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp