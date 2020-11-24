Textile showroom and hardware shop near Aluva railway station gutted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A textiles shop and hardware outlet situated near the Aluva railway station were ravaged by a major fire on Monday morning. Preliminary estimate put the total losses resulting from the blaze — cloth and hardware items were reduced to ashes — at Rs 80 lakh. The fire which broke out at Ambadi textiles of Lourd centre was noticed by a milkman around 5.45am and he tipped off the fire force. Fire fighters battled the leaping flames for nearly two hours before the fire could be put out.

“By the time we reached the shop around 5.50am, we were greeted by leaping flames and thick black smoke. The stairway as well as the clothes kept in the shelves were damaged. The hardware shop also suffered extensive damage as the PVC pipes and other items were gutted,” said Aarrish, fireman, Aluva fire station, adding, it was a timely tip-off to fire fighters, who prevented the fire from engulfing the entire building.

Three fire tenders from Aluva and Eloor, including a rapid response team, doused the fire. Though a short circuit is believed to have set off the blaze, the exact reason for it is yet to be established since it started from the rear of the building where the textile shop is housed.