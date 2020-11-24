V4 fields young faces in central zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V4 Kochi, a newly-formed outfit aiming to break new ground in electoral politics, has fielded young and vibrant candidates in the central zone that includes Thrikkanarvattom, Ernakulam central, Ayyappankavu and Ernakulam North. Since it’s the central part of the city the mainstream political parties put up strong candidates from there. By going in for young and vibrant candidates in these divisions, V4 Kochi has followed suit.

Fathima Nusrin, 21, a rank holder in geography from Kerala University, is the party’s candidate in Thrikkanarvatttom division. She is also the youngest candidate of V4 Kochi. The party has fielded Priyanka Anilkumar, a botany graduate, from the central division. She had skippered the St Albert’s College women’s hockey team in 2015-16. In Ayyappankavu division, it will be Ashly Rose, a graduate in literature, who will contest on the party’s ticket.

“We are getting a tremendous response from the public. All of them desire a change since the people are fed up with mainstream political parties. We will script electoral history,” said an upbeat Ashly.