Woman retracts rape charge, health inspector gets bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a dramatic turn of events, the victim in the Pangode rape case involving a health inspector in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday filed an affidavit before the High Court that she was not subjected to rape, but it was consensual sex. The allegation was that the health inspector raped the woman when she approached him for getting a Covid-19 negative certificate.

“The allegation in the first information statement, in this case, tarnished the image of health workers in the state. If anybody is responsible for the same, the law of the land should act swiftly,” held the court.Justice P V Kunhikrishnan recorded the affidavit and granted bail to the accused, Pradeep Kumar of Kollam. Initially, the victim had stated that the accused tied her hands and legs, gagged her mouth with a dhoti and raped her.

Subsequently, the accused threatened her that if the matter was divulged to anyone, she would face dire consequences. Considering the statement, the court had dismissed the bail plea of the accused twice. The victim on Monday filed an affidavit, signed by a notary, contradicting the earlier version.The court observed that if the woman’s affidavit was accepted, the petitioner had been in illegal custody for 77 days. This should be taken very seriously. Nobody should make such a false complaint against a person. The petitioner was working as a junior health inspector.

“Hundreds of health workers are fighting against Covid-19. However, this incident has been a black mark. It even affected their morale,” observed the court. It also directed the state police chief to look into the woman’s affidavit and take appropriate action against her and her relatives. Meanwhile, a statement from the health minister’s office said the junior health inspector has been dismissed from service.

Excerpt from affidavit

I have given the statement in the case against the person under the influence of relatives and compelling circumstances. It was consensual sex. I have no objection in granting bail to the person and I do not want to proceed with the prosecution.