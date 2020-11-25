STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

2.5 kg ganja seized from parcel to Dubai

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad on Tuesday seized 2.5kg of ganja which was being smuggled to Dubai in a parcel sent via a courier service in Kochi.

Published: 25th November 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad on Tuesday seized 2.5kg of ganja which was being smuggled to Dubai in a parcel sent via a courier service in Kochi. The squad carried out the operation following a tip-off received by Excise Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar T A. 

Kumar said the courier company officials grew suspicious of the consignment and reported the matter to excise officers. The company was not involved in the smuggling as they were unaware of the content of the parcel, the officer said.

“The ganja packets were kept with a consignment of rice flour, coriander powder and turmeric powder. We have received information about a six-member gang that sent the parcel from Kannur. Steps are being taken to trace and arrest the accused who smuggled the contraband to Kochi. The person supposed to receive the parcel will also be traced,” he said.Given the seizure, courier and parcel service firms have been put under surveillance, he said. This is the third time that ganja sent through a courier service has been detected in Kochi, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp