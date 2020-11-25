2.5 kg ganja seized from parcel to Dubai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad on Tuesday seized 2.5kg of ganja which was being smuggled to Dubai in a parcel sent via a courier service in Kochi. The squad carried out the operation following a tip-off received by Excise Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar T A.

Kumar said the courier company officials grew suspicious of the consignment and reported the matter to excise officers. The company was not involved in the smuggling as they were unaware of the content of the parcel, the officer said.

“The ganja packets were kept with a consignment of rice flour, coriander powder and turmeric powder. We have received information about a six-member gang that sent the parcel from Kannur. Steps are being taken to trace and arrest the accused who smuggled the contraband to Kochi. The person supposed to receive the parcel will also be traced,” he said.Given the seizure, courier and parcel service firms have been put under surveillance, he said. This is the third time that ganja sent through a courier service has been detected in Kochi, the officer said.