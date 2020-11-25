STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug nexus: Kochi-Bengaluru-Goa

Kochi’s connection with the Bengaluru drug network alerted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after city -native Anoop Mohammed was nabbed from Bengaluru.

Published: 25th November 2020 06:00 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s connection with the Bengaluru drug network alerted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after city -native Anoop Mohammed was nabbed from Bengaluru. This exposed his alleged links with Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who had to step down from his position as party state secretary following the arrest.

Enforcement agencies claim that the majority of the synthetic drugs coming to Kochi from Bengaluru and Goa are consumed by locals, while the ganja sale largely targets tourists.  “Drugs like LSD, MDMA, mandrax (methaqualone) and hypnotex (nitrazepam) are coming in large quantities to Kochi. An analysis of the latest seizures of LSD and MDMA has revealed Bengaluru connections,” said a senior police officer.

Ananthalal, Panangad circle inspector of police, who recently busted two drug rackets in the city also highlighted the Bengaluru links. Youth in Kochi act as distributors,” he said. Recently, four local youths were arrested from suburban areas of Kochi, and a Malappuram-native is suspected to have played middleman to connect them with the Bengaluru drug ring.Apart from police, state excise department also has details on the Bengaluru-Kochi drug route. An excise team recently arrested two smugglers in Thrissur, while they were bringing MDMA from Bengaluru to Perumbavoor in a car.

The department also nabbed smuggler George Kutty who hails from Kottayam in July 2019 through a midnight encounter at Wandoor village in Malappuram. George was part of a Bengaluru-based drug racket that smuggled drugs from Bengaluru to Kochi. Probe revealed that George has set up a narco-underworld in Bengaluru, with an extensive distribution network in Kochi and other cities in Kerala.

Similarly, police and excise found extensive Goa connection in the flow of MDMA and LSD to the city. Multiple cases were registered, in which the accused confessed to sourcing the drugs from Goa and smuggling these to Kochi for distribution. “The contraband from Goa is brought on trains. Consignments from Bengaluru are smuggled on buses belonging to Karnataka STC and private operators. Rarely, private cars are used, as the chances of getting caught are high,” said a NCB officer.

ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
Drugs from Goa reach Kochi on trains, while contraband is smuggled from Bengaluru on Karnataka RTC or private buses.

